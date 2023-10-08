Could Arizona Cardinals replace Zach Ertz in 2024 Draft with star tight end?
The Arizona Cardinals own the ninth overall pick and the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as of October 7th, and there is a tight end they may keep an eye on.
By Sion Fawkes
As a team in rebuilding mode, the Arizona Cardinals will likely keep parting ways with their aging talent in the 2024 offseason, and that will also mean replacing them with rookies given their plethora of draft picks. Tight end is one position the Cards may address, as the soon-to-be 33-year-old Zach Ertz will likely finish his career elsewhere when next season kicks off.
While the Redbirds have a good asset in Trey McBride, there is little to like behind him at the moment. However, one tight end could be on their radar in the University of Georgia’s Brock Bowers. And in their latest mock draft, Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network has the Cards scooping up Bowers with the ninth pick.
Brock Bowers would be a remarkable addition for the Arizona Cardinals
Bowers isn’t the biggest tight end, clocking in at 6’4, 240 lbs. But he’s been one of the Bulldogs most productive pass-catchers this season, hauling in 37 catches for 545 yards, 14.7 yards per reception, and four touchdowns through just six games. He also has one rushing touchdown and seven yards on the ground.
If the Cardinals rolled with Bowers, it would give the Redbirds a pair of young, sure-handed pass-catchers in the Georgia product and Trey McBride. With a tight end-friendly scheme in place, Bowers and McBride would produce almost immediately regardless of whether the quarterback is Kyler Murray, Joshua Dobbs, or a new name in 2024.
Add a brewing star in Michael Wilson and the possibility of Marquise Brown making it back, and the Cards could quietly possess one of the better pass-catching units in the NFL next season. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Miller mocked Jared Verse of Florida State to the Cards with the 13th pick. It’s safe to say that if the Redbirds added Verse, then their group of EDGE rushers would be stacked next season, which would spell trouble for opposing offenses.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)