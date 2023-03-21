The Arizona Cardinals retaining David Blough makes more sense than you think
The Arizona Cardinals made a thrilling move earlier today when they signed receiver Zach Pascal. But they followed up by re-signing David Blough.
Okay, for starters, I’ll be honest. I like David Blough. Late last season, Blough stepped in shortly after signing with the Arizona Cardinals and played surprisingly well.
No, he wasn’t lights out by any means. But he showed a lot of grit, and that’s something you want in your backup quarterback. In his two starts, Blough completed 65.6% of his passes, threw a pair of touchdowns and a pair of picks, and tossed for 402 yards.
At that point in the season, Arizona was demoralized, but Blough was still solid, considering the fact that the ill-fated year reached its twilight. So I’m glad, once more, to see him back. But were there better options?
Should the Arizona Cardinals have re-signed David Blough?
Last week, we stressed the importance of the Arizona Cardinals addressing the quarterback situation. What they got was David Blough, who owns a career record of 0-7. But at the same time, Blough never had a chance to succeed at any point in his NFL career.
As a rookie in 2019, the Detroit Lions thrust Blough into action, where he stagnated his way to an 0-5 record. But when you compare his numbers from 2019 to 2022, he showed growth in those four seasons.
And that’s why I’m a fan of this move. This is a seasoned veteran who proved he can grow and become a serviceable puzzle piece in this league. Sure, many fans are going to chastise it. David Blough? Really?
Hey. The guy shows grit, toughness, the works. And if Kyler Murray isn’t ready to start in Week 1, if you have a guy like Blough who can have a healthy Cardinals team around him, he’s more than capable of managing the game. Plus, he’s a younger, more charismatic option than Colt McCoy.
Sure, there were better quarterback candidates available. And re-signing Blough by no means should indicate the Cardinals won’t address the position further. But if they go into Week 1 with Blough under center, I’m intrigued. I want to see what he can do with a healthier team early in the season.
Source: Cardinals agree to terms with WR Zach Pascal, QB David Blough by Tyler Drake, ArizonaSports.com.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)