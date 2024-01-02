3 things the Arizona Cardinals did right in Week 17 that they must take into the season finale
The Arizona Cardinals did a lot of things right in their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, and they must take a few into the season finale.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kyler must target his playmakers
Kyler Murray’s two most trusty pass-catchers since his return have been Trey McBride and Greg Dortch, even if the receiving unit as a whole hasn’t been the most consistent bunch. Last Sunday, however, McBride and Dortch combined for 13 catches on 14 targets for 130 yards.
Neither caught a touchdown pass, but don’t let that fact detract from the way both played major respective roles in setting up scoring chances. If Murray looks toward these two, especially the ever-consistent Trey McBride, then the offense will once again move downfield as efficiently as it did in the second half of last Sunday’s game.
It was also good to see Murray build rapport with Michael Wilson, who had four receptions on six targets, 35 yards, and a touchdown. If the two connect once more this week, then it could set the stage for a jump in production from Wilson.