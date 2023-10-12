Arizona Cardinals roll with defense in Mock Draft 1.0
At 1-4, the Arizona Cardinals are looking at a high draft pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended today. Here is who the Redbirds could take…
By Sion Fawkes
If the 2023 season ended today, the Arizona Cardinals would have two top 10 picks, but contrary to what we were told earlier in the season, the Chicago Bears, and not the Cards, would have the top two picks. Now, only five weeks have passed, so there is a lot of football yet to be played, so anything can happen.
But, with the Cardinals picking in the top 10 with the first 33% of the season coming to a close following Week 6, this is the opportune time to make up a quick mock draft. And here is the only rule: There are no trades in this one - we will have plenty of time for that when we get a better understanding of who will ultimately pick where.
2024 Arizona Cardinals mock draft has Redbirds taking…
1 - Chicago Bears (from Car): Caleb Williams, QB/USC
Unless Justin Fields proves he can be consistent (as he’s been over the past couple of weeks), the Bears will go in another direction at quarterback. Caleb Williams is still the undisputed number one prospect, so the Bears roll with the USC product and put Fields on the trade block.
2 - Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison, WR/Ohio State
If the Bears hang onto the second pick, then it will be a godsend to Williams in this scenario, who should immediately have a go-to receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. And at long last, Chicago might just have a franchise quarterback and a future star at receiver, totally changing the franchise’s dynamic.
3 - Denver Broncos: Laiatu Latu, EDGE/UCLA
You could say the Broncos will take a tackle here, but I’m not convinced. Their defense has talent, but it’s one of the worst in the league, so why not go with arguably the top EDGE rusher and defensive player in the draft at this point?
4 - Minnesota Vikings: Shedeur Sanders, QB/Colorado
Kirk Cousins has been a solid starter, but he’s never taking a team to the top, something he’s proven time and again. Minnesota will have their choice here between Drake Maye and Shedeur Sanders, but the latter could bring more much-needed enthusiasm to a long-suffering Vikings fanbase.