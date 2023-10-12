Arizona Cardinals roll with defense in Mock Draft 1.0
At 1-4, the Arizona Cardinals are looking at a high draft pick if the 2023 NFL Season ended today. Here is who the Redbirds could take…
By Sion Fawkes
5 - New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB/North Carolina
The Patriots have GOT to push the reset button on Mac Jones, who is looking more like a bust with each passing week. Luckily for Bill Belichick and Company, Drake Maye could be available with the fifth pick. If he is, then Belichick shouldn’t hesitate to turn in the draft card.
6 - New York Giants: Jared Verse, EDGE/Florida State
The New York Giants have gotten themselves into quite a bind, as they logistically would trade up (or down) to draft another quarterback. Instead, they’ve committed themselves to Daniel Jones, so the best they can do at this point is to take the top player left on the board to try and salvage what is looking like a critical error on their part.
7 - Arizona Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL/Illinois
This should be an easy pick for the Arizona Cardinals - roll with a defensive lineman, and start making the talent-starved unit more respectable. Arizona could have something in Dante Stills, but they need more than just one young player along the defensive front.