Arizona Cardinals: Rookie deal extension candidates and what they might get
The 2021 draft class for the Arizona Cardinals will be looking for a new contract, whether it is with the Cardinals or elsewhere.
By Brandon Ray
The players that were drafted in 2021 by the Arizona Cardinals are at a bit of a disadvantage because they were not drafted by the current front office and coaching staff. Former Cardinals' general manager Steve Keim and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury were running the show in the desert. This time, it is Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon and they are looking to build the Cardinals back up from a disappointing 2023 season.
Here are the players that were drafted by the Cardinals in 2021:
-Zaven Collins, linebacker
-Rondale Moore, wide receiver
-Marco Wilson, cornerback
-Victor Dimukeje, defensive end
-Tay Gowan, cornerback
-James Wiggins, safety
-Michal Menet, center
When looking at this list, it is important to note that only three players are still on the active roster. Colins, Moore and Dimukeje are the only three out of the seven that were drafted by Arizona and are eligible for a potential contract from the Cardinals. Wilson is with the New England Patriots, Gowan now plays for the Tennessee Titans, Wiggins is out of the league and Menet is a current free agent.
It is safe to say that Keim and Kingsbury failed this draft. With that being said, Ossenfort will have the chance to see what the three current Cardinals bring to the team for the future...if they have a future with the Cardinals.