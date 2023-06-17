Fansided
Arizona Cardinals: 5 rookies who will compete for ample playing time

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals wing receiver Michael Wilson (13) practices in the Cardinals rookie minicamp in
Arizona Cardinals wing receiver Michael Wilson (13) practices in the Cardinals rookie minicamp in / Mingson Lau/The Republic / USA TODAY
Bernhard Seikovits
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals / Christian Petersen/GettyImages

5 - Bernhard Seikovits, TE

Not technically a rookie in a traditional sense, but as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, Bernhard Seikovits has flown under the radar as a member of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad for a pair of seasons, having never appeared in a game. But with the tight end position looking relatively thin in 2023, Seikovits has been taking advantage of every chance the team has been giving him. 

At 6’5, 262 lb, Seikovits could wind up on the team as a blocking tight end, but he’s shown off his hands during offseason workouts. But if the Cards become a team that builds an identity on running the football Seikovits should see a lot of time on the field. 

Overall, these five young players could play a major role on the Cardinals this season as the team continues to phase out older players for younger talent. If they pick up in training camp where they left off during the summer, expect to hear their respective names called early and often. 

