4 Cardinals players that won't survive roster cuts
These Cardinals are all but guaranteed to be out of a job soon
By Ryan Heckman
For Arizona Cardinals fans, reality is about to set in. We have known, for a while, that this team is probably not going to be very good in 2023, and that is being generous.
If we are honest with ourselves, we would come to the realization that 2023 is likely going to be a throwaway year for Arizona, and that's something we'll have to live with. There is no chance the Cardinals are competing for anything other than the first overall pick next year.
Now, as for the topic at hand, the Cardinals will be cutting down their roster to 53 players in less than a week. There are some positions that seem split in terms of which guys will make the final spot or two in their respective rooms, but we are fairly confident that the following four players will not survive.
1. Noah Togiai, TE
At tight end, the Cardinals have two viable weapons in veteran Zach Ertz and second-year pro Trey McBride. Ertz is on a mission to prove he still has much left in the tank, and will be 33 years old in November. McBride comes into his second season after being the first tight end off the board in last year's draft.
Behind Ertz and McBride, outlets seem to be split on who the third tight end could wind up being. Some places are projecting it to be Blake Whiteheart. Others, meanwhile, seem to think it will be Joel Honingord.
One guy most are in agreement on, though, is Noah Togiai, who suffered a brutal drop in his recent preseason contest. The Cardinals signed the former Philadelphia Eagle back in February, and his time will soon be coming to an end after being unable to prove himself worthy of a roster spot. In three years as a pro, Togiai is barely surviving and has seen just one regular season target.