4 Cardinals players that won't survive roster cuts
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jeff Driskel, QB
At quarterback, much depends on what the Cardinals plan to do with starter Kyler Murray. If he begins the season on the PUP list, the Cardinals could choose to keep just two quarterbacks in Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune. They could also opt to keep a third quarterback, in which case would be veteran David Blough.
Now, if Murray is somehow activated and makes it onto the initial 53-man roster, then Blough would probably be an odd man out with the Cardinals keeping Murray, McCoy and Tune. The backup spot has been under a microscope throughout the preseason, too, with many fans clamoring for Tune to get the nod. He has had some bright spots throughout the first two exhibition games, throwing for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception combined.
If Tune is given the opportunity to back up Murray, that would mean he starts the season under center until Murray is ready to roll.
No matter what, though, Driskel is fifth in line and will be the odd man out. The former Houston Texan will likely look to continue his career on a practice squad somewhere, if not Arizona.