4 Cardinals players that won't survive roster cuts
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jesse Luketa, OLB
Out the outside linebacker/edge position, the Cardinals have outlets split on who the final one or two spots belong to. Currently, I see the team keeping Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck, the two starters of course, along with Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas and B.J. Ojulari.
From there, we have seen some outlets project Victor Dimukeje making the squad, as we have recently done. Others, though, seem to think it will be Jesse Luketa. And you could even make the case for an undrafted rookie, at that point.
We will stick with our projection from a few days ago, though, and say that Dimukeje makes it onto that final roster. That would leave last year's seventh-round pick off the roster in Luketa, who becomes an instant practice squad candidate.
In seven games last year, Luketa only tallied three tackles. He hardly played on defense, but did play 42 percent of special teams snaps in 2022. Meanwhile, Dimukeje has been active in 28 games over the last two seasons in Arizona, totaling 20 combined tackles and playing at least 57 percent of special teams snaps.