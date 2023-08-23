4 Cardinals players that won't survive roster cuts
These Cardinals are all but guaranteed to be out of a job soon
By Ryan Heckman
4. Ben Stille, DL
Finally, we come to the defensive line. Most outlets are pretty much in unison that there are five guys the Cardinals will wind up keeping. That will include Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills.
In our recent roster projection, we also named Kevin Strong as a guy who will make the team as the Cardinals' sixth defensive lineman up front. However, the team could also look at signing someone off waivers from another team or looking at a current free agent to fill that void.
No matter what, though, veteran Ben Stille will not make this team. The former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman was signed back in May, but hasn't done enough to force his way onto the roster. Still spent last season playing for both Cleveland and the Miami Dolphins, not appearing too often, though.
Last year, Stille was active for six games in Cleveland and just one for the Dolphins, totaling five tackles and a quarterback hit.