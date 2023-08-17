Arizona Cardinals Roster Projection 2.0: Who is going to make the final 53?
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just locked in several position battles; there are many fringe players looking to find a spot on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 2 with competition all over the place, but unfortunately, there will be some winners and losers by the time of the final cutdown. So heading into Preseason Week 2, who would make the final 53 if the cutdown occurred today?
There may be a couple of surprises on the list below, since as every season goes, surprise cuts occur. Keep reading to see who made the roster and who got snubbed - you will see 55 players with Kyler Murray and Garrett Williams likely heading to the reserve PUP and NFI lists, respectively, so keep that in mind as you work your way down.
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals final roster heading into Week 2
Offense
Quarterback: Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, David Blough (Kyler Murray starts on reserve PUP)
Kyler Murray will start the season on the PUP list unless something happens between now and the regular season opener. Colt McCoy will end up as the starter unless Clayton Tune puts together a couple of dramatic performances, and David Blough fills in as the QB3 until Murray is cleared to play.
Running back: James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Ty’Son Williams, Emari Demercado
James Conner and Keaontay Ingram appear to be the shoo-ins at the moment, so they are getting the RB1 and RB2 spots here unless a major injury occurs. Ty’Son Williams and Emari Demercado outplayed Corey Clement, and while Clement remains ahead of them on the depth chart, the latter two showed they are more capable of forming a potential committee - which could be the case in the desert this season.
Wide receiver: Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore, Danial Arias III
Marquise Brown will be the WR1, but it’s still a mystery as to who will line up in the other two slots as starters - my current projection is that the Arizona Cardinals will ultimately roll with Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson. Pascal and Moore snag the WR4 and WR5 spots, while Daniel Arias earns a spot thanks to his special teams value.