Arizona Cardinals Roster Projection 2.0: Who is going to make the final 53?
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just locked in several position battles; there are many fringe players looking to find a spot on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
Defense/Special Teams
Defensive end: L.J. Collier, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, Dante Stills
L.J. Collier is slowly showing us he’s one to watch, and that we shouldn’t define his career from the sample size we saw in Seattle. Jonathan Ledbetter is the next best of the bunch at the moment, while Carlos Watkins and Dante Stills should be key backups and even rotational players.
Nose tackle: Leki Fotu, Kevin Strong
Rashard Lawrence is my preferred choice, but the number of injuries he’s had over the years makes him a legitimate liability. This will give Leki Fotu the job and likely one more chance to show he belongs in the NFL, with Kevin Strong sidling in behind him.
EDGE/Outside linebacker: Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari
Perhaps the most potential-laden group on the team, with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck leading the charge. Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas are the likeliest backups, while BJ Ojulari will slowly see his playing time increase after his late start in camp.