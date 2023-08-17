Arizona Cardinals Roster Projection 2.0: Who is going to make the final 53?
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just locked in several position battles; there are many fringe players looking to find a spot on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
Inside linebacker to special teams
Inside linebacker: Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Zeke Turner, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe
Kyzir White and Krys Barnes should have the starting jobs locked down, with Zeke Turner and Josh Woods turning their focus mainly to special teams. Don’t be surprised if Owen Pappoe climbs up the depth chart and plays a hybrid role, both on special teams and, in time, in the defensive rotation.
Cornerback: Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Kei’Trel Clark, Christian Matthew, Kris Boyd, (Garrett Williams)
While I have Antonio Hamilton listed as the CB2 here, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kei’Trel Clark or Christian Matthew win the battle. Regardless, the Arizona Cardinals corners have looked good enough for the unit to be quite deep this season. Garrett Williams likely begins the season on the NFI list, while Kris Boyd is yet another special teamer.
Safety: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons, Sean Chandler
Look for Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and Isaiah Simmons to be on the field at the same time, with the newly-signed Sean Chandler serving as the backup. Thompson will likely take the slot corner role, leaving Baker and Simmons deep.
Kicker: Matt Prater Punter: Matt Haack Long snapper: Aaron Brewer
And finally, we got Matt Prater winning the kicker job, and at this point, Matt Haack taking the punting duties, though I wouldn’t count out Nolan Cooney. Aaron Brewer will be the long snapper when the Cards take the field in Week 1.
Source: AZCardinals.com