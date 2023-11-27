Cardinals Rumors: 4 way-too-early Kyler Murray trades for 2024
The Cardinals are in a spot where a new franchise quarterback could be coming.
By Ryan Heckman
The Arizona Cardinals could very well be headed for a rebuild, and Kyler Murray might not have a choice.
When you boast the league's second-worst overall record and could land one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in next year's draft, it is difficult not to look ahead, especially when Murray could net the team a huge draft haul to continue helping the rebuild.
If the Cardinals opt to trade Murray this offseason, there are a few specific deals and destinations that make sense. Let's take an early look at those scenarios.
Trade Number 1: Kyler Murray comes to save Bill Belichick's job
First up, we have a destination that would send shockwaves through the league if Murray were to land. The New England Patriots currently have the league's third-worst record and own the rights to the no. 3 pick, right behind Arizona. Head coach Bill Belichick very well could be let go after this season, unless the organization decided to go big with a move like Murray.
The return for the Cardinals would be pretty simple. It's stud edge rusher Matthew Judon along with that highly-valuable no. 3 selection in exchange for Murray. Then, it would be about the Patriots hopefully finding a legitimate, no. 1 wide receiver for Murray to operate with alongside the rest of the second-tier guys already in New England.