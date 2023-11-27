Cardinals Rumors: 4 way-too-early Kyler Murray trades for 2024
The Cardinals are in a spot where a new franchise quarterback could be coming.
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Falcons give the fans what they want
The Atlanta Falcons are a frustrating club. Neither Taylor Heinicke nor Desmond Ridder are the answer at quarterback, and I think they know that by now. But, Arthur Smith has not made a habit out of giving the ball to his three offensive studs. In fact, it's taken up to this past week or two for Smith to really involve Bijan Robinson, for some reason.
Adding Kyler Murray to an offense featuring Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London should finally allow the unit to take flight.
Because the Falcons have a later pick, they'd give up another draft selection in order to get Murray. So, they would send their no. 19 pick along with a third and fifth rounder to Arizona. Plus, the Cardinals would get some running back depth by adding Tyler Allgeier, who is a very underrated running back and has been good for this Falcons offense.
The Cardinals would now have the no. 2 and no. 19 selections in the first round. One would assume the second pick is a quarterback while the no. 19 selection is the best player on the draft board at the time. From here, it's officially on to either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye season.