3 players the Arizona Cardinals can still trade before Week 1
Everyone knows the Cardinals are looking ahead to 2024, so why not rip a few more band-aids off?
By Ryan Heckman
Over the course of the last week or so, the Arizona Cardinals have been a bit busier than most NFL teams.
Sure, every team has been making several moves in effort to trim rosters to 53 players, and then make their way through waivers. But, the Cardinals have also added in a few trades to make things more interesting.
Arizona has now traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons and offensive tackle Josh Jones, while trading for quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
At this point, the Cardinals may as well go for it. We know they're going to look much different in 2024 and likely end up with the no. 1 overall pick in the draft, so let's call it like it is. This is a tank, and Arizona could still part with three other valuable players ahead of Week 1.
1. Rondale Moore, WR
Two years ago, the Cardinals drafted Rondale Moore in the second round out of Purdue. He came to the Cardinals as a legitimate threat to become a bonafide WR2 on this team, with game-breaking speed and ability.
In two seasons, Moore has been under-utilized and, in a way, it seems as though the Cardinals have wasted his talent. They have nearly ruined him in two seasons. With Moore's abilities, imagine the possibliities in a more creative offense like the Chiefs or 49ers.
The Cardinals could probably get a mid-round pick for Moore, admitting failure here and getting additional draft capital for a guy who might not be part of their future any longer. In two seasons, Moore has totaled 95 receptions for 849 yards and just two touchdowns.