3 players the Arizona Cardinals can still trade before Week 1
Everyone knows the Cardinals are looking ahead to 2024, so why not rip a few more band-aids off?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Kyler Murray, QB
Finally, let's talk about the elephant in the room. Kyler Murray probably won't be the starting quarterback in Arizona come the 2024 campaign. The Cardinals will hold the first overall pick and thus select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. That means, Murray's days in Arizona are numbered.
Right now, he's still recovering from an ACL injury. But, the Cardinals could try and get ahead of things by trading him. One possibility that makes a lot of sense is a team like the Atlanta Falcons, who have Desmond Ridder in Year 2 but they aren't necessarily sold on him, having signed Taylor Heinicke as well.
You could also argue a team like the Washington Commanders would be a great spot for Murray, where they are banking on Sam Howell to be their next franchise quarterback. If they waited until next year, a team like the Minnesota Vikings makes a ton of sense since Kirk Cousins' deal will be up. But right now, Arizona could choose to cut their losses and look forward.
It would be Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune season, then, which would most assuringly guarantee that first overall pick in 2024.