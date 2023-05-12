Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
It's official! The Arizona Cardinals have released their 2023 schedule. And while it's a rather tough going, anything can happen over 18 weeks of NFL action.
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule is here. And I am excited to give you the rundown and to make a few predictions.
Now, the Redbirds may have a tougher schedule and they will be definite underdogs heading into the season. But that doesn't mean they won't surprise us. This is a young football team who should see its incumbent franchise quarterback return at some point this season. They also have a new coach, a stellar draft class, and a new outlook.
So although the critics are already counting out our Arizona Cardinals, there is still reason to get excited for the season. That said, how do I feel they will fare in 2023? Keep reading for a rundown of the complete schedule, and a prediction of each game.
Introducing the 2023 Arizona Cardinals schedule! (Home games in bold)
- Week 1: Washington Commanders
- Week 2: New York Giants
- Week 3: Dallas Cowboys
- Week 4: San Francisco 49ers
- Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 6: Los Angeles Rams
- Week 7: Seattle Seahawks
- Week 8: Baltimore Ravens
- Week 9: Cleveland Browns
- Week 10: Atlanta Falcons
- Week 11: at Houston Texans
- Week 12: Los Angeles Rams
- Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 14: Bye
- Week 15: San Francisco 49ers
- Week 16: Chicago Bears
- Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 18: Seattle Seahawks
Week 1 Prediction at Commanders
The first game of the year could not have worked out any better for the Arizona Cardinals. They will kick off the year on the road against a much more manageable opponent than they had in 2022 with the Washington Commanders.
Since Sam Howell is the projected starter at the time of this writing, even if the Cards end up starting a backup in either Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel, David Blough, or even Clayton Tune, don't be shocked if they emerge on top in this one. And that's exactly what I'm predicting.
Like the Cards, the Commanders are likely in rebuilding mode for 2023, so many analysts may see this game going either way. But recent history is on the Cardinals side, as they've played far better on the road than they had at home over the previous two seasons.