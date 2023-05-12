Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 2 vs. Giants
It's safe to say the New York Giants were the surprise team last season, coming out of nowhere to make an unprecedented playoff appearance. This season, New York will take no one by surprise, so can the Arizona Cardinals pull off the upset?
This is one of those situations where I want to say yes, they will, but logistically, I just don't see it. Look for an improved Giants team to fly into State Farm Stadium, take the W, and send the Redbirds into Week 3 with a 0.500 record.
Game 3 vs. Cowboys
This is one game fans will have circled in red, as the Cardinals square off against a former division rival, the Dallas Cowboys. This is one of those teams that will always bring out the best in the Redbirds, so regardless of who's playing quarterback in this one, I'm picking the upset - The Arizona Cardinals will triumph over the Cowboys in a nail-biter.