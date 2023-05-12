Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 4 at 49ers
This will be a tough one for any team to win, let alone the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals. With the San Francisco 49ers boasting what could be the NFL's best defense, it's tough to see the Redbirds escaping Santa Clara with the W, so chalk this one up as another loss.
The best-case scenario here is that the Cards at least keep this one interesting. But if they roll with a backup quarterback here, I don't like their chances.
Game 5 vs. Bengals
Yikes! This is what we didn't want, but we knew it was bound to happen. The Cardinals would be playing two Super Bowl-caliber teams back-to-back, and don't be surprised if this happens multiple times this season.
Following what will likely be a big loss to the 49ers, things get no easier when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Look for the Cards to drop their second straight game as the playoff races start to take form.
The good news in all of this? At least the Cards have an easier opponent for Week 6. Let's check them out.