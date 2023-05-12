Fansided
Raising Zona

Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season

By Sion Fawkes

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as
Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Ertz
Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Game 6 at Rams

Both teams are in rebuilding years, so don't expect either the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams to contend for playoff spots in 2023. But both will be looking to prove that they are better than they were last season, so look for a hardfought one here.

This could be one of those games that would give any outsider not following the two teams headaches. But at the end of the day, I'm rolling with the Cardinals, who will win what could be a field goal infested contest.

Game 7 at Seahawks

You have a lot of NFL experts predicting the Seattle Seahawks will be a good team in 2023, but there is also a chance that this team crashes if quarterback Geno Smith falls back to Earth. I'm taking a more pessimistic scenario here, and the former second-round-pick uses the talent around him to light up a suspect Cardinals defense.

While I believe the Cards will make this an interesting contest, I'm not expecting them to stick around past the midway point of the third quarter. They will drop this one by two touchdowns.

