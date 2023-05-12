Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 6 at Rams
Both teams are in rebuilding years, so don't expect either the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams to contend for playoff spots in 2023. But both will be looking to prove that they are better than they were last season, so look for a hardfought one here.
This could be one of those games that would give any outsider not following the two teams headaches. But at the end of the day, I'm rolling with the Cardinals, who will win what could be a field goal infested contest.
Game 7 at Seahawks
You have a lot of NFL experts predicting the Seattle Seahawks will be a good team in 2023, but there is also a chance that this team crashes if quarterback Geno Smith falls back to Earth. I'm taking a more pessimistic scenario here, and the former second-round-pick uses the talent around him to light up a suspect Cardinals defense.
While I believe the Cards will make this an interesting contest, I'm not expecting them to stick around past the midway point of the third quarter. They will drop this one by two touchdowns.