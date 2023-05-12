Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 8 vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are an injury-prone team, but even if they aren't at full strength, they've still shown time and again that they can beat almost anyone, especially teams that are building for the future. Regardless of who is healthy, expect the Ravens to fly into the desert and take this one handedly.
Like the previous contest, this is one of those games where you just want the Cardinals to stick around for a while. If they make it interesting, then maybe you can see some good come out of this one.
Game 9 at Browns
I've long said that the Cleveland Browns are one of the NFL's most overrated teams heading into 2023. Sure, they have DeShaun Watson and Nick Chubb, but the former has shown us little since he arrived in Cleveland, and the latter is at least middle-aged in running back years.
Therefore, the Cardinals will fly to the lakefront and upset Cleveland, before coming back to the desert and enjoying a 4-5 record heading into Week 10. And they just may pull off a back-to-back.