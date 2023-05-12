Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 10 vs. Falcons
If quarterback Kyler Murray is back by this point, then there is no question: Chalk this one up as a win for the Arizona Cardinals. Even if Murray still isn't available, it's not too much to worry about, as the Falcons are yet another rebuilding team the Redbirds can handle.
Either way, I feel that they will get the best of the Atlanta Falcons. While I can see this game being a little close for comfort, the Cards sneak away with another win with the hometown fans at their backs, and improve to 5-5.
Game 11 at Texans
This midseason run against weaker teams could prove to work in the Cardinals favor. The Falcons and the Houston Texans are two teams in similar positions as Arizona, but with a dynamic receiving unit, I'm once again saying the Cards hold the edge here.
While no win will come easily this season, I'm once again looking for Arizona to take it to the Texans and come away with the W. They will stand at a surprising 6-5, and have some momentum built as the back-half of the season takes fold.