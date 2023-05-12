Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Game 12 vs. Rams
Sooner or later, the Cardinals are going to lose one against a weaker opponent. And after riding a three-game winning streak, this young team's luck may have run out in their twelfth contest of the year. But that's okay, as you can't beat every team on your level.
Game 13 at Steelers
The Arizona Cardinals will head into their bye week in Week 14, and if that bye was flip-flopped with this contest, then I'm saying the Cards pull off the upset and celebrate on that long flight back to the desert. But that's not the case, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to become a force in the NFL once more, I'm predicting the Cards lose big in this one.
At this point, though, sitting at 6-7, you couldn't be happier for the Redbirds if this result is indeed the case. With six wins in this scenario, just about any expert out there will say the same thing: The Cardinals exceeded their expectations. And chances are, they may not be finished winning just yet, despite the two-game losing streak.