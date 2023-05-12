Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Sion Fawkes
Games 14 vs. 49ers
The good news? At least the Arizona Cardinals have a couple of weeks between games for this one. The bad? It won't matter, as the 49ers are going to be battling for a top seed in the playoffs at this point, and will likely be giving their all against what is now an ailing Cardinals team.
Look for another blowout loss in this one, which will drop the Redbirds to 6-8. But there are still three games left, and plenty of time to end this season on the high note.
Game 15 at Bears
There is no better team to play against than the Chicago Bears if you're the Cardinals. Although it's not a traditional division rivalry, many will consider the Bears the Cardinals biggest rival thanks to the fact that the two teams played in the same city for decades.
And while the Bears are a step ahead of the Cards, I'm saying Kyler Murray (now in midseason form) and company take this one by putting 35-plus points up on the scoreboard. It will improve the Cards to 7-8, and while the playoffs are unlikely, I can't stress enough over how much this team overachieved in this scenario.