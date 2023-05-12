Fansided
Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season

By Sion Fawkes

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as
/ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is tackled by
/ Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA

Games 14 vs. 49ers

The good news? At least the Arizona Cardinals have a couple of weeks between games for this one. The bad? It won't matter, as the 49ers are going to be battling for a top seed in the playoffs at this point, and will likely be giving their all against what is now an ailing Cardinals team.

Look for another blowout loss in this one, which will drop the Redbirds to 6-8. But there are still three games left, and plenty of time to end this season on the high note.

Game 15 at Bears

There is no better team to play against than the Chicago Bears if you're the Cardinals. Although it's not a traditional division rivalry, many will consider the Bears the Cardinals biggest rival thanks to the fact that the two teams played in the same city for decades.

And while the Bears are a step ahead of the Cards, I'm saying Kyler Murray (now in midseason form) and company take this one by putting 35-plus points up on the scoreboard. It will improve the Cards to 7-8, and while the playoffs are unlikely, I can't stress enough over how much this team overachieved in this scenario.

