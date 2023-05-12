Fansided
Arizona Cardinals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season

By Sion Fawkes

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as
Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kyler Murray
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals / Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Game 16 at Eagles

Say what you're going to say, but I'm predicting the upset of the year in this one, There is no love lost between these two franchises, and although the Cardinals aren't going anywhere, they will be playing for head coach Jonathan Gannon.

And while the coach's job will be more than safe, it's the will to beat the team they took Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis from. This will be a close, hardfought classic battle between a perennial playoff contender and a team content with a 0.500 (or close to) finish, and the Arizona Cardinals take it on a last-second field goal, stunning the Eagles.

Game 17 - vs Seahawks

Sitting at 8-8, the Cardinals want nothing more than to finish the year with a winning record. But it's highly likely the Seahawks, under quarterback Geno Smith, will be fighting for their playoff lives, and it will fuel them in this one.

Not that the Cardinals won't go down without a fight, as I can see it happening. But this game means too much to Seattle and their head coach, Pete Carroll, to lose, and they drop the Cards to an 8-9 finish.

Source: Cardinals Release Official 2023 Schedule by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com

Home/Cardinals Schedule