Arizona Cardinals schedule and opponents
The Arizona Cardinals weren't thought of as a threat in 2023 and that proved to be true, as they finished the season with a 4-13 record for the second straight year. Not having Kyler Murray for a large chunk of the season was a big reason why the Cardinals struggled to compete but despite their four wins, they were looked at as a sneaky team throughout the year.
With Jonathan Gannon now having a year of head coaching experience under his belt and Murray returning for year six in the pros, the Cardinals have a chance to be a dark horse playoff team in 2024 if all goes according to plan. Something working in Arizona's favor is that their strength of schedule for the 2024 season is on the lighter side.
Cardinals 2024 schedule
We don't have the official schedule for the 2024 season yet but the NFL typically holds a schedule release event a few weeks after the draft. We might not know when the games are being played but we know who the Cardinals are playing.
Cardinals 2024 opponents
HOME
AWAY
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
We all know that the Cardinals will play every team from their division twice but who else is on the schedule? Since Arizona finished at the bottom of the NFC West, they'll get the last place teams in the AFC West, NFC East, and NFC South while playing the entire AFC East and NFC North.
The Cardinals will host just three teams this year who made the playoffs the previous season. For their road games, they'll travel and play four playoff teams from a year ago.