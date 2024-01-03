Who are the Arizona Cardinals scheduled opponents in 2024?
Now that most of the league has finished in their respective spots for 2023, we now know the Arizona Cardinals scheduled opponents in 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
We have known for a while now that the Arizona Cardinals will finish in the NFC West’s basement, but we didn’t know who else would be joining them to determine the final three games of the 2024 season. Now that 16 of the 17 games each team plays are now in the books, we know who the Redbirds are facing next year one week out from the 2023 season’s conclusion.
If you’re unsure of how the NFL schedule operates, it goes like this: Six games occur against division rivals, one home, and one on the road for each opponent. Another four games will occur against a division in the NFC, and another four against a division in the AFC.
The final games occur against two teams in the same conference who finished in the same spot as the Cardinals. Since the Redbirds finished in fourth place in the NFC West, they will be playing against the other two NFC teams that finished in fourth in the divisions they are not playing. They will also face one AFC team that finished in fourth, again from a division they will not play in 2024.
We know that, as always, the Cardinals will play six games against the NFC West, one home, and one away. These games will once again occur against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams, as has been the case since the Cards joined the NFC West in 2002.
Arizona will also play against the NFC North, with home games coming up vs. the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals will also travel to Green Bay and Minnesota to square off against the Packers and the Vikings.
In 2024, the Redbirds will also play the AFC East, which will include home games vs. the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. Arizona will also go on the road for matchups against the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.
Since they finished in fourth place this year, “Big Red” will also play the Washington Commanders at home, and the Carolina Panthers on the road. And if the Cardinals play their cards correctly in the offseason, these games may turn into a couple of wins.
And finally, since it’s an even-numbered year, the Arizona Cardinals play an extra home game, and that game will come vs. an AFC opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. So there you go, the Cardinals 2024 scheduled opponents are complete, and now, we will wait a few months to see what the actual schedule will look like.
Source: Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com