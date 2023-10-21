Arizona Cardinals secondary should get much-needed help tomorrow
It’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are 1-5 in major part because their secondary has been depleted of talent over the first one-third of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals secondary is getting a much-needed boost at the right time this Sunday, with Budda Baker and Garrett Williams getting activated. And barring a setback between now and kickoff, they should both find themselves on the field. This couldn’t have come at a more pressing time for the Cardinals, who have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL.
Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, and Kei’Trel Clark have not played well this season, so perhaps Williams will provide much-needed relief. It’s likely that he won’t start, but expect Williams to appear in a number of packages on defense.
It will be the first time the former Syracuse product suits up for a game in nearly a year, as he suffered a serious knee injury in a loss to Notre Dame last season. Prior to that setback, he logged 35 total tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, a sack, three pass deflections, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Arizona Cardinals should get some major help on Sunday in the secondary
While Kyzir White has been the soul of the Cardinals defense, no one has played that role over the past few years better than Budda Baker. Last season marked his fifth Pro Bowl appearance after he tallied 111 combined tackles, two interceptions, 54 return yards, a forced fumble, seven pass deflections, and two quarterback hits.
This isn’t to say Baker and Williams will completely turn things around in their first respective games back in action. However, they will both at least play a sound supporting role and help the Arizona Cardinals passing defense look better than it’s been over four of the past five weeks.
If everyone stays healthy from here on out, the Cards should get better at defending opposing passing offenses, and the Red Sea should no longer deal with watching constant breakdowns in coverage all game. If the Cards defend the pass well, their defense should at least look respectable.
Source: Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks by Coral Smith, NFL.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and College-Football-Reference)