Arizona Cardinals select quarterback in PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0
This mock draft will boast a bit of a different look, as in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals roll with a fresh face at quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
66th overall - T’Vondre Sweat, DI/Texas
With 42 total tackles, T’Vondre Sweat is doing more than just filling gaps, and that’s something the Arizona Cardinals need out of a rookie defensive tackle who will line up next to Dante Stills. He also loves giving quarterbacks nightmares, with two sacks and five pass deflections.
70th overall - Brenden Rice, WR/USC
Because the simulator was making things tough for me, I couldn’t snag a good fit at receiver until the third round. But, I managed to find a receiver in Brenden Rice with a blend of size 6’3, 210 lbs, and productivity, with 45 catches, 791 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17.6 yards per reception.
80th overall - Jack Sawyer, EDGE/Ohio State
EDGE is another position I wouldn’t have minded taking earlier, and probably would have if T’Vondre Sweat wasn’t available. Jack Sawyer isn’t the blue chip EDGE rusher I was hoping for, but his 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles show he’s got a knack for finding the ball carrier and wreaking havoc every now and again.
102nd overall - Trey Benson, RB/Florida State
I didn’t go into this mock looking to draft a running back, but when Trey Benson fell to the fourth round, I sensed a “value pick.” Benson is a larger back at 223 pounds, with 905 rushing yards on 156 attempts, for 5.8 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns, implying he can eventually take on a James Conner type of role. But in Year 1, should Conner stay, Benson would primarily be a special-teamer.