Arizona Cardinals select quarterback in PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0
This mock draft will boast a bit of a different look, as in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals roll with a fresh face at quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
133rd overall - Beaux Limmer, C/Arkansas
You’re probably wondering where that interior lineman is, and along with receiver, they were falling off the board before I had a chance to pick. That ended with Beaux Limmer, who like many centers, could be a player willing to line up at guard, and that could pay dividends for the Arizona Cardinals.
139th overall - Max Melton, CB/Rutgers
Max Melton’s size is roughly identical to Lassiter’s, but for a player this late in the draft, I was looking for potential playmaking ability, and Melton has it. Between 2021 and 2023, the Scarlet Knight has eight interceptions, a pick-six, and 20 pass deflections, so he’s more than worth taking a flier on at 139th overall.
165th overall - Trey Harris, WR/Mississippi
Harris doesn’t boast the same size as Brenden Rice, measuring at 6’2, 205 lbs, but he still more than fits the criteria of the larger receivers the Cardinals should be looking for. He’s another potential deep threat with 18.1 receiving yards per catch based on 47 receptions, 851 yards, and eight touchdowns.