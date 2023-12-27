Arizona Cardinals select quarterback in PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0
This mock draft will boast a bit of a different look, as in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals roll with a fresh face at quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
193rd overall - Miles Frazier, G/LSU
At this point, we’re taking the best offensive lineman left on the board, and at worst, they will be a good depth piece for the Cardinals. Frazier could perhaps battle for the starting guard spot should he come to the desert, but as always, a returning Jon Gaines II could have the inside track.
223rd overall - Jasheen Davis, EDGE/Wake Forest
At 6’3, 259 lbs, and with 49 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, I was surprised to see Jasheen Davis still available at this point in the seventh round. So when it came to picking a player based on potential, he was the ideal find.
228th overall - Eugene Asante, LB/Auburn
The Cards would be bringing in a tackling machine if they rolled with Eugene Asante in real life, but the linebacker also has 5.0 sacks to his name in 2023, so he’s more than a one-trick pony. Special teams is where he likely goes in 2024, but I also wouldn’t count out Asante to see some time on defense in later years, whether he’s in the desert or elsewhere.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)