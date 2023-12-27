Raising Zona
Arizona Cardinals select quarterback in PFF Mock Draft Simulator 3.0

This mock draft will boast a bit of a different look, as in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals roll with a fresh face at quarterback.

By Sion Fawkes

North Carolina v NC State
North Carolina v NC State / Lance King/GettyImages
Miles Frazier
LSU v Mississippi State / Justin Ford/GettyImages

193rd overall - Miles Frazier, G/LSU

At this point, we’re taking the best offensive lineman left on the board, and at worst, they will be a good depth piece for the Cardinals. Frazier could perhaps battle for the starting guard spot should he come to the desert, but as always, a returning Jon Gaines II could have the inside track. 

223rd overall - Jasheen Davis, EDGE/Wake Forest

At 6’3, 259 lbs, and with 49 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, I was surprised to see Jasheen Davis still available at this point in the seventh round. So when it came to picking a player based on potential, he was the ideal find. 

228th overall - Eugene Asante, LB/Auburn

The Cards would be bringing in a tackling machine if they rolled with Eugene Asante in real life, but the linebacker also has 5.0 sacks to his name in 2023, so he’s more than a one-trick pony. Special teams is where he likely goes in 2024, but I also wouldn’t count out Asante to see some time on defense in later years, whether he’s in the desert or elsewhere. 

(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)

