Arizona Cardinals seven-round mock draft 1.0 (Cards snag receiver early)
Based on productivity alone, Emmanuel Forbes should be a first round pick. But he’s so lanky that it will scare off a lot of teams, plummeting him to the third round. That slide stops one of the draft’s most productive corners at the 72nd pick.
James Conner made a name for himself at the University of Pittsburgh, and Israel Abanikanda did the same last season. Once the Cards snag him, he will immediately become the team’s RB2.
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have a lot of depth at defensive tackle, so they will go with another one with the 105th pick. Alabama’s Byron Young should be there.
At this point, Ossenfort should be looking for depth, and there is nothing at safety. Look for him to remedy that with someone like Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph.
Jaren Hall would become the fourth quarterback on the roster, but he’s the kind of dual threat you want if you’re looking for a long-term backup to Kyler Murray. Hall will be nothing more than a practice squad player this season, with potential to become the QB2 in time.
At this point of the draft, you’re just taking a flier on who you believe is the best player on the board. K.J. Henry could be that player, and he will add even more depth to the defensive line if he sticks to the roster.