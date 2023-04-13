Fansided
Raising Zona
Arizona Cardinals seven-round mock draft 1.0 (Cards snag receiver early)

Sion Fawkes
Jaren Hall
A solid draft for the Arizona Cardinals

Overall, the Arizona Cardinals are going to get substantially younger this season, and it all starts with the NFL Draft. As you can see, in this particular mock, I went the quantity route over the high-quality pass rushing specialist that the Cards can snag with the third overall pick.

But as you can also see, hopefully, that in this mock, many quality players with less-than-stellar grades fell to the Redbirds. Emmanuel Forbes is my favorite example, because despite his legendary stats at Mississippi State, his size does him few favors, and he's one of those high-value prospects the Cards can scoop up since chances are, he will fall down more than a few draft boards.

I've also long advocted for taking a quarterback in each draft, even if you don't need one. You never know who you can develop, and even flier picks like Jaren Hall could pay dividends down the road if he develops into a decent passer andn Kyler Murray returns to the Top 15 quarterback he was earlier in his career.

