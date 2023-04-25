Arizona Cardinals: Seven-round mock draft with ZERO trades
The Arizona Cardinals have eight picks and they could end up with more if they trade the third pick, Budda Baker, or DeAndre Hopkins.
While the Arizona Cardinals could end up with a plethora of picks on draft day, what if they shocked us all and traded no one? They would keep the third pick, but in this scenario, Will Anderson Jr. goes to the Houston Texans second overall.
So what do the Cardinals do if Anderson Jr. is already taken, and they also have no takers for the third pick? Here is one of a million different scenarios.
Arizona Cardinals seven-round 2023 mock draft with no trades
Third Pick: Paris Johnson Jr., T/Ohio State
Consider me as yet another one jumping on the offensive line bandwagon. And while Paris Johnson Jr. won’t make us jump out of our seats, he can also be the franchise left tackle the Arizona Cardinals need. So what about D.J. Humphries? Swing him over to right tackle.
34th Pick: John Michael Schmitz, C/Minnesota
The Cards still need to address the center position, and they do so with one of my favorite players in this draft. John Michael Schmitz is another former Big Ten offensive lineman that Big Red could potentially plug and play from the second rookie minicamp begins.
66th Pick: DeWayne McBride, RB/UAB
Here’s a breathtaking stat for you: DeWayne McBride averaged 7.3 yards per carry at UAB on 484 attempts and 3,523 yards. He scored 36 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Blazers, and his 2022 campaign went for 1,713 rushing yards on 233 carries, 19 touchdowns, and 7.4 yards per tote. Yeah, he’d look good spelling James Conner behind this line.