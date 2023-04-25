Arizona Cardinals: Seven-round mock draft with ZERO trades
96th Pick: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE/Northwestern
Of course, going heavy on offense over the first three rounds means the Arizona Cardinals still need to fill a few holes on defense, namely edge rusher. Well, Adetomiwa Adebawore will remedy that. And while his numbers weren’t spectacular with the Wildcats, it doesn’t matter; he will be a sound rotational piece with Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders.
105th Pick: Mekhi Blackmon, CB/USC
Injuries are a massive red flag regarding Mekhi Blackmon, but he ended up playing in 14 contests last season for the USC Trojans after spending his first four years at Colorado. And when healthy, Blackmon is a revelation. He totaled 66 tackles in 2022, deflected 12 passes, and intercepted three of them for 31 return yards.
168th Pick: Jalen Wayne, WR/South Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals will need a big target to eventually replace DeAndre Hopkins, and Jalen Wayne could be the guy. At 6’2, he’ll tower over the receivers the Redbirds already have, and Wayne broke out over his final two seasons at South Alabama. In 2021, he caught 53 passes for 630 yards and two touchdowns, before he snagged 58 of them in 2022 for 816 yards and nine scores.