Arizona Cardinals: Seven-round mock draft with ZERO trades
180th Pick: Hunter Luepke, FB/North Dakota State
Yes, a fullback could be necessary this season if we’re centering this mock draft around building a smashmouth style of football. But Hunter Luepke isn’t your average fullback, as he had 98 carries for 619 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2022. Luepke never carried the ball fewer than 84 times in a season, and he never averaged less than 5.5 yards per carry. If Ossenfort drafts him as a hybrid player, watch out for the Cardinals, I can tell you that much.
213th Pick: Jerrod Clark, DT/Coastal Carolina
And finally, we got Jerrod Clark, who will help provide depth at defensive tackle. Clark was great with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, but he has just 25 games of collegiate experience. However, his 41 stops last season, coupled with 10.5 behind the line and 3.5 sacks tells me he’s capable of developing and producing at the next level.
As mentioned, this is one in a million different scenarios Monti Ossenfort and the Arizona Cardinals could go this weekend if they held tight and chose not to embark on any trades. This mock went heavy on offense, mainly as a way to develop a rather vintage style of play for a Cardinals team searching for a new identity.
