The Arizona Cardinals must put Shedeur Sanders on their radar for the 2024 Draft
While keeping Kyler Murray on board is the preferred method for the Arizona Cardinals, they still need to leave no stone unturned.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals could be searching for a new quarterback in 2024 IF they finish as the worst team (or one of the worst teams) in football AND Kyler Murray doesn’t play well when he eventually finds his way onto the field. Lately, we’ve been hearing about Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, though it’s hard to understand why anyone would want the latter given his ties to Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury.
That said, a new quarterback is entering this race and his presence might just put the Redbirds on Prime Time television should he wind up in the desert. If you haven’t heard of him yet, you have now, as Shedeur Sanders is taking the college football world by storm.
Just how good was Sanders in Colorado’s upset win over the TCU Horned Frogs? He completed 38 out of 47 passing attempts for 510 yards, four touchdowns, and zero picks, posting a 90.6 QBR.
Arizona Cardinals need to look long and hard at Shedeur Sanders
Sure it’s still ultra-early in the college football season, but it shouldn’t matter as this isn’t the first time Sanders has put up big numbers. He played for his dad, Deion Sanders, over at Jackson State over the past two years, amassing 70 touchdown passes and nearly 7,000 passing yards at the FCS level.
Sanders boasts so-so size at 6’2, 215 lbs, and he’s sure to grow even more into his frame over the next year. The only real downside with Sanders is that he’s not a dual-threat quarterback, logging just 156 yards on 188 carries in 2021 and 2022. But at this point, it’s nothing more than a nitpick.
Many fans want to see Caleb Williams in an Arizona Cardinals uniform next season - something I’m having a tough time understanding because of who he’s playing under. But Shedeur Sanders would be one remarkable consolation in 2024 should the Cards roll with a quarterback.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)