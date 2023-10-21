4 Arizona Cardinals who need to show they're worth retaining in 2024
There are several Arizona Cardinals who may need to raise their level of play in order to remain with the team beyond this season.
By Jim Koch
Back in January, Monti Ossenfort was handed the keys to the Arizona Cardinals roster. Not unexpectedly, the club's new general manager proceeded to do one heck of a housecleaning on a squad that won just four times in 2022. Ossenfort has received mixed reviews on the job has has done thus far, but Cards fans can be sure that more changes are coming.
With that thought in mind, there's a plethora of Redbirds who could be flat-out auditioning for the first-year coaching staff. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has a definite plan in place, and obviously wants people who will buy into his vision. Arizona's locker room is by no means devoid of talent, so it's up to Ossenfort and the coaches to determine who's worth keeping around.
As the losses continue to mount this fall, it will be up to Gannon and his assistants to get everyone on the team some playing time. A 1-5 start to the current campaign could be a perfect opportunity to learn what the current crop of players can do. The following are four Cardinals who may need to raise their level of play this season if they hope to be back with the franchise next year.
Rondale Moore - Wide Receiver
Ever since he came to the NFL back in 2021, Rondale Moore has been trying to prove that he can perform at the highest level. At times, the speedy wide receiver has flashed game-breaking ability. Moore's overall numbers, however, leave a lot to be desired.
Through six matchups this fall, the 23-year-old has hauled in just 15 passes, totaling a measly 111 yards. For those of you keeping track, that computes to an ugly 7.4 yards per reception. Moore has actually been more effective out of the backfield, contributing 112 yards and a touchdown on his 11 carries for the Cards rushing attack.
Former head coach Kliff Kingsbury could never quite figure out how to utilize Moore in the passing game. Coincidentally, "Big Red" offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is having the same issue with the 5 foot 7,180 pounder. If something isn't figured out quickly, the disappointing Moore could find himself playing elsewhere in the very near future.