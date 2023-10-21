4 Arizona Cardinals who need to show they're worth retaining in 2024
There are several Arizona Cardinals who may need to raise their level of play in order to remain with the team beyond this season.
By Jim Koch
Cameron Thomas - Outside Linebacker
Arizona had high hopes for Cameron Thomas when they used a third-round draft pick on the former San Diego State University product last year. After allowing the great Chandler Jones to leave in free agency, the squad badly needed someone who could put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Thomas was on the field for just 21% of the defensive snaps in '22, but did manage to rack up 18 tackles, three sacks, and six quarterback hits in that limited amount of action.
Thomas' playing time has increased this season, but his production has not. The 23-year-old has been in on 39% of the defensive snaps, but has tallied just nine tackles, zero sacks and just one quarterback hit. The one highlight for Thomas was back in Week 1, when he scooped up a Sam Howell fumble and returned it two yards for a touchdown during a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Just 13 slots after Thomas came off of the board during the '22 draft, the Cardinals used a second third-round draft choice on another edge-rusher. It was somewhat of a surprise when Myjai Sanders, the 100th-overall selection, was released by the club this past Tuesday. Thomas could meet the same fate as Sanders if he's unable to show the coaches a whole lot more during the last 11 contests.