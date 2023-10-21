4 Arizona Cardinals who need to show they're worth retaining in 2024
There are several Arizona Cardinals who may need to raise their level of play in order to remain with the team beyond this season.
By Jim Koch
Leki Fotu - Defensive Tackle
It's difficult to fathom how Leki Fotu made it onto this year's roster. Since he was selected in the fourth round back in 2020, the mammoth defensive tackle has been handed plenty of chances to succeed. To say that the 6 foot 5, 334 pound Fotu has been unable to take advantage of the opportunities that Arizona has afforded him would be an understatement.
In his five appearances (four starts) this fall, the 25-year-old Fotu has been credited with 11 tackles and one sack. The former University of Utah product has generated zero quarterback hits, a further indication that the pass-rushing part of Fotu's game is virtually nonexistent. It's apparent that an upgrade at the Cardinals' nose tackle spot is greatly needed.
The Cards entered the current campaign with a severely undermanned defensive line. Fotu's ability to remain with the franchise was likely due to that factor alone. It's reasonable to believe that the Oakland native's stay in the desert could come to an end at any time.
