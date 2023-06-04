Arizona Cardinals should have a simple recipe for success in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Many believe the Arizona Cardinals will contend for nothing except the number one overall pick in 2023. But they could easily exceed those lowly expectations.
The Arizona Cardinals have made several key changes to their organization this season. Beyond the new regime in place, the Redbirds also debuted an aesthetically-pleasing uniform set that clashes a modern style with a rather traditional approach.
That uniform, in many aspects, also somewhat resembles that of the Ohio State Buckeyes, one of the most storied programs in NCAA history, especially their black alternates. But the uniforms may not be the only page Arizona takes from its friends in Ohio, whose state bird ironically enough happens to be the cardinal.
Despite the overall weaker roster, the Cards offensive line figures to be a strength this season, and it could be something general manager Monti Ossenfort concocted by design. As it stands, D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Jon Gaines II, Will Hernandez, and Kelvin Beachum could wind up as the starters, and there is plenty of depth behind them.
Arizona Cardinals may go old school to succeed in 2023
Besides the stacked offensive line, Arizona also has two capable tight ends in Trey McBride and Zach Ertz (who should be ready to roll come Week 1), along with a proven back in James Conner. There is also an intriguing talent in Emari Demercado behind him along with guys like Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams, who have also seen success in the NFL when given a chance.
Since the starting quarterback to open the season could easily be rookie Clayton Tune, an old school, run-first offense with a committee of running backs and a throw when necessary mentality could be the formula for the Arizona Cardinals. So how does this old school style of play relate to Ohio State?
Mainly to iconic head coach Woody Hayes, whose simple, run-first strategy helped fuel the Buckeyes between 1951 and 1978. And while the NFL is a different game than college ball, and that the game of football today is a night and day difference from Hayes’ time, the Arizona Cardinals are built to succeed by turning back the clocks this year if they choose to.
The ball control approach could make it tough for opponents to get the Cards off the field, limiting their number of chances offensively while the well-rested defense takes over when necessary. Sure, Arizona must execute, but if they can form a committee with the backs they got and stay healthy up front, a simple throwback style of play could warrant this team to win a few more games than they are otherwise expected to win.