Arizona Cardinals need to start Clayton Tune over Kyler Murray in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals could start Clayton Tune in Week 9, but there is also a chance that Kyler Murray makes his big return to the starting lineup.
By Sion Fawkes
Kyler Murray could find himself back in his familiar spot as the Arizona Cardinals top man at quarterback, and he gives them the best chance to at least look respectable during the latter half of the season. But starting Murray may not be a great idea for the Cardinals heading into Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns.
Two weeks ago, the Cards opened Murray’s three-week window, so that he could practice and get acclimated to the new offensive system. And while Drew Petzing’s offense is a better fit for Murray as opposed to what former head coach Kliff Kingsbury had the former top pick in, it makes no sense to rush the quarterback into the lineup.
Murray has three full weeks, almost four if you think about it, to master Petzing’s system. And at 1-7, why not give the former number one pick the maximum number of practice reps before he returns? Since the Cards have such a poor record, there is no need to rush Murray, especially since Tune has had more than his fair share of in-game and practice reps.
Arizona Cardinals must start Tune in Week 9, Murray in Week 10
Tune could start the game against Cleveland and finish with a perfect passer rating and five touchdown passes, and it shouldn’t matter. We saw how good Joshua Dobbs looked before opponents figured him out, meaning regardless of how Tune plays, there won’t be a quarterback controversy.
Starting Tune also gives Murray the best chance to enjoy a successful eight-game stint, and prove he is the Redbirds starting quarterback moving forward. So let’s not mess this up: Start Tune this week, maximize Murray’s three-week window, and let him start in Week 10 and beyond.
Not that Murray wouldn’t play well in Week 9, but the Cardinals aren’t going anywhere this season. Therefore, it makes zero sense to activate him until Day 21 of that three-week window, and to avoid rushing anything.