Surprise, Surprise! Arizona Cardinals will have a new starting quarterback in Week 9
Just under 24 hours after head coach Jonathan Gannon insisted Joshua Dobbs would remain the Arizona Cardinals starter, he changed course.
By Sion Fawkes
Initially, it looked like the Arizona Cardinals were going to stick with Joshua Dobbs for at least one more week. And it wouldn’t have been such a bad idea, given Dobbs’ familiarity with the Browns. But on Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter stated the Cards will start either rookie Clayton Tune or franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.
It just depends on whether the Cardinals feel Murray is ready to roll. If that’s the case, expect the 26-year-old to make his first NFL start since tearing his ACL 10 and a half months ago. If they feel it’s best for Murray to sit another week, then Clayton Tune will make his first start.
Sure, starting Dobbs this week would have made sense, as noted earlier. But seeing either the new face in Tune or the familiar face in Murray back under center will certainly have Cardinals fans interested from all across the globe.
Arizona Cardinals will have a new quarterback under center this Sunday
Early in the season, it looked as though Joshua Dobbs was going to at least keep the team afloat with his solid play. But starting in Week 5, things started going downhill, and he never bounced back, despite showing flashes late in the Cardinals Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Overall, this is an interesting and sudden move from the Cardinals coaching staff, and you can only wonder if this call came from upstairs, since Gannon sounded as though he had his mind made up following yesterday’s game. But, it just shows you how quickly things can change in the NFL, and it will be an incredible opportunity for whichever quarterback ends up under center.
This move also most likely ends the Joshua Dobbs Era in the desert, as he will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season. Best of luck to either Tune or Murray this coming Sunday, and let’s hope the Cards can earn their first win in over a month.
Source: Cardinals bench Joshua Dobbs; Clayton Tune to start, per source, ESPN