3 Arizona Cardinals who MUST step up in Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals could, and probably should have flown back to the desert with a win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Josh Woods
With a PFF grade of 25.9, Josh Woods ranked last among all qualifying linebackers from Week 1 and he may have proved he’s nothing more than what he’s always been in this league: A special teams ace. Unfortunately for Woods, the serviceable Krys Barnes and rookie Owen Pappoe are behind him on the depth chart and they could be more lucrative options.
If Woods flops again in Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals depth chart could be looking quite different at inside linebacker entering Week 3 when the Redbirds play the Dallas Cowboys. Woods has a niche in this league as a special-teamer, but when you get an opportunity to move up, you must take full advantage of it, and he will likely get one more chance.
To Woods’ credit, however, he did play well in coverage, allowing two receptions on three targets for 18 yards, averaging to just six yards per target. He also had one pass defensed, so this past Sunday wasn’t a total wash for the proven special-teamer.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and PFF [subscription])