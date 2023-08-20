5 Arizona Cardinals whose stocks skyrocketed in loss to Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals may have lost in a blowout, but there was still plenty to like in this one as five players saw their stocks increase exponentially.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Jovante Moffatt
Someone needs to be the backup for Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons while Jalen Thompson moves into the slot corner role. And it’s looking like Jovante Moffatt could be that guy following a performance that saw him land four combined tackles and three solo.
While most of the backups on defense had a tough time bringing down ball-carriers, Moffatt may have been the surest tackler among the Arizona Cardinals backups last night. His overall aggressive demeanor was also on display, and one more solid performance next week could solidify him in the gig.
There are also a few players who deserve honorable mentions, one of them being punter Nolan Cooney, whose performance could have just won him the punting job. Also, Emari Demercado may not have enjoyed a good game running the football, but he caught all three of his targets for 22 yards, and he also saw kick return duties, which showed off his versatility.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)