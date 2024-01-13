Arizona Cardinals could strike gold once again with latest Ohio State standout
The Arizona Cardinals franchise has been no stranger to using valuable opening-round draft choices on Ohio State University prospects.
By Jim Koch
Fans of the Arizona Cardinals are about to be treated to one of the most exciting offseasons the franchise has ever experienced. General manager Monti Ossenfort and his cohorts will have a boatload of salary-cap space to play with, most of which should be used on this year's crop of free agents. Just a few weeks later, the Cards front office will be armed with an eye-popping 11 choices when the NFL Draft takes place in late April.
The prized selection for Arizona, of course is the draft's fourth-overall pick. Thanks to two blown field-goal attempts by Matt Prater in the season finale, the organization still has a shot at landing a youngster who many feel is college football's best prospect. If Ossenfort can get stud wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fold, the "Birdgang" would be positively thrilled.
Harrison, ironically, spent the last three seasons at Ohio State University. In his 38 appearances, the wideout racked up 2,613 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. Outstanding numbers for sure, but what's so ironic about the sensational Harrison playing for the Buckeyes, you ask?
Ohio State University has supplied the Arizona Cardinals with a trio of first-round talents over the years
Back in April of last year, the Redbirds used the draft's sixth-overall choice on Paris Johnson Jr., a blue-chip offensive tackle. Coincidentally, the 22-year-old also starred at Ohio State. And Johnson wasn't the only former Buckeye who was an opening-round selection of the Cardinals franchise in past years.
David Boston, a big physical receiver, was a First-team All-American for Ohio State back in 1998. It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed since the Cards used the eight-overall selection of the 1999 draft on the highly-touted Buckeye. During his four campaigns in the desert, the controversial Boston was credited with 3,739 yards on 241 catches and 18 scores for "Big Red".
There's one more notable former Ohio State product who is also a former top pick of the Cardinals. Beanie Wells, a 6 foot 1, 235 pound running back, spent four seasons (2009-2012) as a brusing force out of the backfield. In his 51 professional games (23 starts), the Akron, Ohio native rumbled for 2,471 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground for the Arizona offensive unit.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)