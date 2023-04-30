Arizona Cardinals could have struck gold with Emari Demercado
If there was one position I thought the Arizona Cardinals should have keyed on but didn’t, it was running back. But they signed one instead.
Immediately following the NFL Draft, you see all 32 teams race to sign those who weren’t fortunate enough to hear their respective names called over the three-day event. And often, the highlight of their respective careers come when they ink that deal with any team who they usually spend at least training camp with.
And after looking at who the Arizona Cardinals signed as undrafted free agents, I’m not going to lie - they didn’t exactly impress me. Sans two players, of course - Georgia State’s Quavian White and TCU’s Emari Demercado.
At 5’11, 210, Demercado boasts average size. But he has a lot of tread on his tires, having been used in not much more than a timeshare during the first four seasons he spent with the Horned Frogs, with 217 carries, and scoring just four times.
Arizona Cardinals fans should be excited about Emari Demercado
Come 2022, the Horned Frogs made an unprecedented run to the College Football Playoffs, and subsequently, the National Championship Game. Demercado played a huge role in getting them there, amassing 121 carries for 681 yards, six touchdowns, and 5.6 yards per touch.
He also had 13 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air, implying he can be at least serviceable as a pass catcher. No, Demercado wasn’t the most productive back in college football by any means, but given his breakout with TCU in 2022, he’s a player fans should keep their respective eyes on.
The Arizona Cardinals running back room is weak at the moment, with only the injury-prone James Conner sitting as the only proven player at the position. This will give Demercado plenty of opportunities to impress coaches and perhaps snag a spot on the roster after final cuts.
Source: Arizona Cardinals add mix of 2023 undrafted free agents by Arizona Sports, ArizonaSports.com.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference)