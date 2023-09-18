Top 3 Arizona Cardinals studs against the Giants in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals may have lost in the worst way vs. the New York Giants, but quite a few players enjoyed great performances.
By Sion Fawkes
The bad news is that the Arizona Cardinals lost a massive heartbreaker to their former division rival, the New York Giants. Yet ironically enough, this loss came in Week 2, nearly 365 days after the Cardinals pulled off a historic comeback of their own in the same fashion against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
In that game, the offense looked nonexistent in the first half, but you couldn’t say the same about this contest. Instead, Josh Dobbs and Company collapsed across the final two quarters and it helped lead to the Cardinals starting the season 0-2.
But the Cards also had quite a few players who enjoyed stellar performances. Sure, winning is ideal, but the following Redbirds deserve recognition for their efforts against the New York Giants.
3 Arizona Cardinals who can build on a solid Week 2 outing
1 - James Conner, RB
Like the other two names on this list, James Conner’s performance cooled off in the second half, but that shouldn’t reflect negatively on his overall game. Once again, Conner led the team in rushing by a landslide, scraping 106 yards on 23 tries for a remarkable 4.6 yards per carry.
If Conner stays healthy this season, look for a trend to take form where the Arizona Cardinals featured back just puts in regular solid days at the office. His hard running will at least keep the offense afloat until quarterback Kyler Murray returns, and it should help transform this offense into a more consistent unit when the former first overall pick is back on the field.
Look for Conner to be a bright spot next week, even if the Cards are facing the league’s toughest defense in the Dallas Cowboys. And who knows? Maybe a steady performance will give the Redbirds some much-needed ball control to keep possession away from Dak Prescott and Company.